BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 2,372 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,158
- 5-9 years: 878
- 10-14 years: 939
- 15-19 years: 2,030
- 20-29 years: 5,901
- 30-39 years: 3,834
- 40-49 years: 2,610
- 50-59 years: 2,792
- 60-69 years: 2,256
- 70-79 years: 1,196
- 80+ years: 601
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 44,490 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,615,456 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,851 new individuals have tested positive with 4,618,073 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.58%
Hospitalizations:
There are 412 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 264 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 124 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,372
- Total Cases: 1,608,659
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 19,111
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 244
- Total Cases: 137,937
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,127
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,355,172
- Booster doses administered: 2,990,510
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 129
- Total Confirmed Cases: 135,131
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,788
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 37
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,936
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,956
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 136
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 59
- Total Confirmed Cases: 24,216
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 374
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,505 new cases in the last week with a total of 82,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 122,286 new tests reported with a total of 15,531,168.