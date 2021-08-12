Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 10 new deaths, 1,228 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 1,228 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 558

5-9 years: 689

10-14 years: 699

15-19 years: 781

20-29 years: 2,947

30-39 years: 2,216

40-49 years: 1,343

50-59 years: 1,221

60-69 years: 770

70-79 years: 438

80+ years: 228

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 52,270 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,140,569 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,589 new individuals have tested positive with 1,571,386 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.86%

Hospitalizations:

There are 375 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 85 patients that are in intensive care units and 32 patients intubated.

As of Thursday, 90% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 77% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,191 medical/surgical beds with 968 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 82 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,228

Total Cases: 684,836

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 17,761

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 139

Total Cases: 48,352

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 118

Total Confirmed Cases: 54,207

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,548

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 23

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,413

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,675

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,896

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 295

Higher Education:

There are 94 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 50,072 new tests reported with a total of 8,334,417.