BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 1,727 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,211
- 5-9 years: 712
- 10-14 years: 711
- 15-19 years: 893
- 20-29 years: 3,331
- 30-39 years: 3,482
- 40-49 years: 2,504
- 50-59 years: 2,792
- 60-69 years: 2,319
- 70-79 years: 1,349
- 80+ years: 865
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 36,186 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,844,363 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,116 new individuals have tested positive with 5,011,372 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.78%
Hospitalizations:
There are 481 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 38 patients that are in intensive care units, 9 patients intubated, 279 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 146 (30%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,727
- Total Cases: 1,757,405
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 19,667
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 199
- Total Cases: 158,359
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,224
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,402,627
- Booster doses administered: 3,666,997
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):
- 11.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 123
- Total Confirmed Cases: 146,359
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,842
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 48
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,276
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 364
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 31
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,197
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 35
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,719
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 394
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):
There are 295 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,437 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 13,272 new tests reported with a total of 16,043,832.