BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 1,727 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,211

5-9 years: 712

10-14 years: 711

15-19 years: 893

20-29 years: 3,331

30-39 years: 3,482

40-49 years: 2,504

50-59 years: 2,792

60-69 years: 2,319

70-79 years: 1,349

80+ years: 865

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 36,186 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,844,363 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,116 new individuals have tested positive with 5,011,372 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.78%

Hospitalizations:

There are 481 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 38 patients that are in intensive care units, 9 patients intubated, 279 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 146 (30%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,727

Total Cases: 1,757,405

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 19,667

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 199

Total Cases: 158,359

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,224

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,402,627

Booster doses administered: 3,666,997

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):

11.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 123

Total Confirmed Cases: 146,359

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,842

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 48

Total Confirmed Cases: 33,276

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 364

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 31

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,197

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 35

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,719

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 394

Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):

There are 295 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,437 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 13,272 new tests reported with a total of 16,043,832.