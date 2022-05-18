BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 3,948 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,713

5-9 years: 2,252

10-14 years: 2,311

15-19 years: 3,147

20-29 years: 9,848

30-39 years: 7,985

40-49 years: 6,092

50-59 years: 6,051

60-69 years: 4,964

70-79 years: 2,716

80+ years: 1,795

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 52,372 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,689,335 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 15,403 new individuals have tested positive with 4,834,432 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.13%

Hospitalizations:

There are 825 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 78 patients that are in intensive care units, 29 patients intubated, 550 (67%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 266 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,984

Total Cases: 1,682,066

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 19,301

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 833

Total Cases: 147,062

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 1,152

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,376,129

Booster doses administered: 3,033,153

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 314

Total Confirmed Cases: 140,478

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,811

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 154

Total Confirmed Cases: 31,331

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 36

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,540

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 141

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 154

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,766

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 379

Higher Education:

There are 3,547 new cases in the last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 72,111 new tests reported with a total of 15,872,383.