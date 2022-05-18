BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 3,948 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,713
- 5-9 years: 2,252
- 10-14 years: 2,311
- 15-19 years: 3,147
- 20-29 years: 9,848
- 30-39 years: 7,985
- 40-49 years: 6,092
- 50-59 years: 6,051
- 60-69 years: 4,964
- 70-79 years: 2,716
- 80+ years: 1,795
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 52,372 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,689,335 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 15,403 new individuals have tested positive with 4,834,432 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.13%
Hospitalizations:
There are 825 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 78 patients that are in intensive care units, 29 patients intubated, 550 (67%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 266 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,984
- Total Cases: 1,682,066
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 19,301
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 833
- Total Cases: 147,062
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 1,152
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,376,129
- Booster doses administered: 3,033,153
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 314
- Total Confirmed Cases: 140,478
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,811
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 154
- Total Confirmed Cases: 31,331
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 36
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,540
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 141
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 154
- Total Confirmed Cases: 26,766
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 379
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3,547 new cases in the last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 72,111 new tests reported with a total of 15,872,383.