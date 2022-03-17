BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 10 new confirmed deaths and 899 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 505

5-9 years: 413

10-14 years: 386

15-19 years: 1,004

20-29 years: 2,636

30-39 years: 1,168

40-49 years: 940

50-59 years: 920

60-69 years: 725

70-79 years: 442

80+ years: 288

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 54,409 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,748,777 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,685 new individuals have tested positive with 4,367,200 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.59%

Hospitalizations:

There are 228 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 140 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 78 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 899

Total Cases: 1,551,810

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 18,926

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 120

Total Cases: 133,245

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,097

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,309,734

Booster doses administered: 2,892,511

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 60

Total Confirmed Cases: 131,934

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,765

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 35

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,215

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,382

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,831

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

Higher Education:

There are 834 new cases in the last week with a total of 73,525 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,975 new tests reported with a total of 14,852,208.