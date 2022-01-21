Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 102 new deaths, 13,935 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 102 new confirmed deaths and 13,935 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 16,390

5-9 years: 17,086

10-14 years: 18,032

15-19 years: 21,470

20-29 years: 51,878

30-39 years: 45,651

40-49 years: 36,559

50-59 years: 32,572

60-69 years: 18,916

70-79 years: 8,074

80+ years: 5,294

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 134,317 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,293,426 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 30,694 new individuals have tested positive with 3,795,220 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 13.70%

Hospitalizations:

There are 3,105 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 446 patients that are in intensive care units, 269 patients intubated and 1,484 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 13,935

Total Cases: 1,418,149

New Deaths: 102

Total Deaths: 20,884

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 2,268

Total Cases: 117,837

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 518

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,172,580

Booster doses administered: 2,570,643

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

6.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.02% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1,308

Total Confirmed Cases: 119,794

New Deaths: 6

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,861

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 430

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,379

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 198

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,459

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 142

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 270

Total Confirmed Cases: 18,835

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361

Higher Education:

There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.