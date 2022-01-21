Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 102 new deaths, 13,935 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 102 new confirmed deaths and 13,935 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 16,390
- 5-9 years: 17,086
- 10-14 years: 18,032
- 15-19 years: 21,470
- 20-29 years: 51,878
- 30-39 years: 45,651
- 40-49 years: 36,559
- 50-59 years: 32,572
- 60-69 years: 18,916
- 70-79 years: 8,074
- 80+ years: 5,294
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 134,317 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,293,426 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 30,694 new individuals have tested positive with 3,795,220 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 13.70%
Hospitalizations:
There are 3,105 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 446 patients that are in intensive care units, 269 patients intubated and 1,484 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 13,935
- Total Cases: 1,418,149
- New Deaths: 102
- Total Deaths: 20,884
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 2,268
- Total Cases: 117,837
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Deaths: 518
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,172,580
- Booster doses administered: 2,570,643
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 6.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.02% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1,308
- Total Confirmed Cases: 119,794
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,861
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 430
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,379
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 198
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,459
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 142
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 270
- Total Confirmed Cases: 18,835
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.