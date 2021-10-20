Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 11 new deaths, 1,355 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 11 new confirmed deaths and 1,355 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 898
- 5-9 years: 1,578
- 10-14 years: 1,671
- 15-19 years: 1,086
- 20-29 years: 2,577
- 30-39 years: 2,878
- 40-49 years: 2,246
- 50-59 years: 2,149
- 60-69 years: 1,633
- 70-79 years: 877
- 80+ years: 491
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 88,044 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,262,521 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,418 new individuals have tested positive with 2,201,002 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 559 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 144 patients that are in intensive care units and 73 patients intubated. There are 196 patients of the 559 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,355
- Total Cases: 783,533
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Deaths: 18,485
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 115
- Total Cases: 56,284
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 390
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 64
- Total Confirmed Cases: 64,868
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,649
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,518
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,390
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 32
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,616
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 146 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 214,924 new tests reported with a total of 10,394,985.