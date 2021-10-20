Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 11 new deaths, 1,355 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 11 new confirmed deaths and 1,355 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 898

5-9 years: 1,578

10-14 years: 1,671

15-19 years: 1,086

20-29 years: 2,577

30-39 years: 2,878

40-49 years: 2,246

50-59 years: 2,149

60-69 years: 1,633

70-79 years: 877

80+ years: 491

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 88,044 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,262,521 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,418 new individuals have tested positive with 2,201,002 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.82%

Hospitalizations:

There are 559 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 144 patients that are in intensive care units and 73 patients intubated. There are 196 patients of the 559 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,355

Total Cases: 783,533

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 18,485

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 115

Total Cases: 56,284

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 390

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 64

Total Confirmed Cases: 64,868

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,649

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,518

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,390

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 32

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,616

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Higher Education:

There are 146 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 214,924 new tests reported with a total of 10,394,985.