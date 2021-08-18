Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 11 new deaths, 1,452 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 11 new confirmed deaths and 1,452 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 736

5-9 years: 881

10-14 years: 889

15-19 years: 961

20-29 years: 3,443

30-39 years: 2,776

40-49 years: 1,776

50-59 years: 1,600

60-69 years: 1,062

70-79 years: 524

80+ years: 293

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 62,290 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,414,917 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,203 new individuals have tested positive with 1,609,774 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.78%

Hospitalizations:

There are 432 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 89 patients that are in intensive care units and 43 patients intubated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,452

Total Cases: 691,720

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 17,795

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 127

Total Cases: 48,906

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 158

Total Confirmed Cases: 55,040

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,550

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,508

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,719

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,023

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 301

Higher Education:

There are 94 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 50,072 new tests reported with a total of 8,334,417.