Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 11 new deaths, 1,452 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 11 new confirmed deaths and 1,452 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 736
- 5-9 years: 881
- 10-14 years: 889
- 15-19 years: 961
- 20-29 years: 3,443
- 30-39 years: 2,776
- 40-49 years: 1,776
- 50-59 years: 1,600
- 60-69 years: 1,062
- 70-79 years: 524
- 80+ years: 293
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 62,290 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,414,917 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,203 new individuals have tested positive with 1,609,774 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 432 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 89 patients that are in intensive care units and 43 patients intubated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,452
- Total Cases: 691,720
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Deaths: 17,795
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 127
- Total Cases: 48,906
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 370
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 158
- Total Confirmed Cases: 55,040
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,550
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 14
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,508
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 9
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,719
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,023
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 301
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 94 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 50,072 new tests reported with a total of 8,334,417.