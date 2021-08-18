Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 11 new deaths, 1,452 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 11 new confirmed deaths and 1,452 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 736
  • 5-9 years: 881
  • 10-14 years: 889
  • 15-19 years: 961
  • 20-29 years: 3,443
  • 30-39 years: 2,776
  • 40-49 years: 1,776
  • 50-59 years: 1,600
  • 60-69 years: 1,062
  • 70-79 years: 524
  • 80+ years: 293

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 62,290 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,414,917 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,203 new individuals have tested positive with 1,609,774 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.78%

Hospitalizations:

There are 432 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 89 patients that are in intensive care units and 43 patients intubated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,452
  • Total Cases: 691,720
  • New Deaths: 11
  • Total Deaths: 17,795

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 127
  • Total Cases: 48,906
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 158
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 55,040
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,550

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 14
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,508
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 9
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,719
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 12
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,023
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 301

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 94 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,371 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 50,072 new tests reported with a total of 8,334,417.

