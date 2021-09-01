Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 11 new deaths, 1,796 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 11 new confirmed deaths and 1,796 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 927
- 5-9 years: 1,198
- 10-14 years: 1,103
- 15-19 years: 1,225
- 20-29 years: 3,930
- 30-39 years: 3,369
- 40-49 years: 2,356
- 50-59 years: 1,180
- 60-69 years: 1,434
- 70-79 years: 844
- 80+ years: 465
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 73,920 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,237,920 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,149 new individuals have tested positive with 1,732,262 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 620 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 104 patients intubated. There are 159 patients of the 620 reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,796
- Total Cases: 711,395
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Deaths: 17,885
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 241
- Total Cases: 50,511
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 372
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 202
- Total Confirmed Cases: 57,328
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,563
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 19
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,844
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 303
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 7
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,822
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 36
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,425
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 304
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 161 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 76,610 new tests reported with a total of 8,646,965.