Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 11 new deaths, 1,796 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 11 new confirmed deaths and 1,796 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 927

5-9 years: 1,198

10-14 years: 1,103

15-19 years: 1,225

20-29 years: 3,930

30-39 years: 3,369

40-49 years: 2,356

50-59 years: 1,180

60-69 years: 1,434

70-79 years: 844

80+ years: 465

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 73,920 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,237,920 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,149 new individuals have tested positive with 1,732,262 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.57%

Hospitalizations:

There are 620 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 169 patients that are in intensive care units and 104 patients intubated. There are 159 patients of the 620 reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,796

Total Cases: 711,395

New Deaths: 11

Total Deaths: 17,885

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 241

Total Cases: 50,511

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 372

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 202

Total Confirmed Cases: 57,328

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,563

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,844

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 303

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,822

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 36

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,425

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 304

Higher Education:

There are 161 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 76,610 new tests reported with a total of 8,646,965.