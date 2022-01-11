Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 116 new deaths, 17,802 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 116 new confirmed deaths and 17,802 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s death report adds data from Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s report.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 8,042
  • 5-9 years: 7,666
  • 10-14 years: 8,662
  • 15-19 years: 11,249
  • 20-29 years: 33,338
  • 30-39 years: 27,456
  • 40-49 years: 19,323
  • 50-59 years: 16,867
  • 60-69 years: 9,387
  • 70-79 years: 3,837
  • 80+ years: 2,066

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 91,106 new tests were performed with an overall of 37,251,747 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 37,962 new individuals have tested positive with 3,506,487 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 22.78%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,970 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 452 patients that are in intensive care units, 270 patients intubated and 1,348 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 17,802
  • Total Cases: 1,264,925
  • New Deaths: 116
  • Total Deaths: 20,275

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 3,163
  • Total Cases: 100,683
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 488

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,132,780
  • Booster doses administered: 2,353,623

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 5.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.9% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.2% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 1,490
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 105,801
  • New Deaths: 8
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,802

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 230
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 19,072
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 361

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 149
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,012
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 137

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 173
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 16,031
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 5,224 new cases in the last week with a total of 39,390 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 80,303 new tests reported with a total of 12,872,732.

