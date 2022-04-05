BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 1,116 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 493

5-9 years: 535

10-14 years: 584

15-19 years: 873

20-29 years: 2,588

30-39 years: 1,632

40-49 years: 1,332

50-59 years: 1,216

60-69 years: 903

70-79 years: 482

80+ years: 293

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 32,868 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,589,645 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,253 new individuals have tested positive with 4,476,392 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.67%

Hospitalizations:

There are 237 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 27 patients that are in intensive care units, 20 patients intubated, 148 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 82 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,116

Total Cases: 1,569,840

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 19,018

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 95

Total Cases: 134,828

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,116

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,329,930

Booster doses administered: 2,939,956

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 43

Total Confirmed Cases: 132,856

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,777

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,733

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 350

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,603

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 24

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,223

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 370

Higher Education:

There are 1,429 new cases in the last week with a total of 75,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 141,085 new tests reported with a total of 15,114,479.