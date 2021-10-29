Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 12 new deaths, 1,245 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 1,245 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 892

5-9 years: 1,458

10-14 years: 1,517

15-19 years: 989

20-29 years: 2,435

30-39 years: 2,773

40-49 years: 2,075

50-59 years: 2,053

60-69 years: 1,557

70-79 years: 852

80+ years: 480

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 90,034 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,035,235 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,980 new individuals have tested positive with 2,300,186 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.73%

Hospitalizations:

There are 530 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 patients that are in intensive care units and 72 patients intubated. There are 192 patients of the 530 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,245

Total Cases: 794,382

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 18,601

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 146

Total Cases: 57,540

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 395

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 99

Total Confirmed Cases: 65,739

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,664

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,664

New Deaths: -1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,459

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 62

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,973

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Higher Education:

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.