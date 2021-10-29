Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 12 new deaths, 1,245 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 1,245 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 892
- 5-9 years: 1,458
- 10-14 years: 1,517
- 15-19 years: 989
- 20-29 years: 2,435
- 30-39 years: 2,773
- 40-49 years: 2,075
- 50-59 years: 2,053
- 60-69 years: 1,557
- 70-79 years: 852
- 80+ years: 480
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 90,034 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,035,235 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,980 new individuals have tested positive with 2,300,186 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 530 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 patients that are in intensive care units and 72 patients intubated. There are 192 patients of the 530 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,245
- Total Cases: 794,382
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 18,601
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 146
- Total Cases: 57,540
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 395
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 99
- Total Confirmed Cases: 65,739
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,664
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 17
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,664
- New Deaths: -1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,459
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 62
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,973
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.