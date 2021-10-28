Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 12 new deaths, 1,432 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 1,432 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 892
  • 5-9 years: 1,458
  • 10-14 years: 1,517
  • 15-19 years: 989
  • 20-29 years: 2,435
  • 30-39 years: 2,773
  • 40-49 years: 2,075
  • 50-59 years: 2,053
  • 60-69 years: 1,557
  • 70-79 years: 852
  • 80+ years: 480

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 101,481 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,945,201 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,586 new individuals have tested positive with 2,290,206 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.69%

Hospitalizations:

There are 528 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 patients that are in intensive care units and 75 patients intubated. There are 197 patients of the 528 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,432
  • Total Cases: 793,137
  • New Deaths: 12
  • Total Deaths: 18,589

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 152
  • Total Cases: 57,394
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 396

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 90
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 65,550
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,661

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 21
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,626
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 319

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 9
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 3,440
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 46
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 8,865
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.

