Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 12 new deaths, 1,432 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 1,432 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 892
- 5-9 years: 1,458
- 10-14 years: 1,517
- 15-19 years: 989
- 20-29 years: 2,435
- 30-39 years: 2,773
- 40-49 years: 2,075
- 50-59 years: 2,053
- 60-69 years: 1,557
- 70-79 years: 852
- 80+ years: 480
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 101,481 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,945,201 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 12,586 new individuals have tested positive with 2,290,206 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 528 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 patients that are in intensive care units and 75 patients intubated. There are 197 patients of the 528 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,432
- Total Cases: 793,137
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 18,589
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 152
- Total Cases: 57,394
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 396
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 90
- Total Confirmed Cases: 65,550
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,661
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 21
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,626
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 319
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 9
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,440
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 46
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,865
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.