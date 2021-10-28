Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 12 new deaths, 1,432 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 1,432 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 892

5-9 years: 1,458

10-14 years: 1,517

15-19 years: 989

20-29 years: 2,435

30-39 years: 2,773

40-49 years: 2,075

50-59 years: 2,053

60-69 years: 1,557

70-79 years: 852

80+ years: 480

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 101,481 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,945,201 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,586 new individuals have tested positive with 2,290,206 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.69%

Hospitalizations:

There are 528 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 patients that are in intensive care units and 75 patients intubated. There are 197 patients of the 528 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,432

Total Cases: 793,137

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 18,589

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 152

Total Cases: 57,394

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 396

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 90

Total Confirmed Cases: 65,550

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,661

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,626

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 319

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,440

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 46

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,865

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Higher Education:

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.