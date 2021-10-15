Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 12 new deaths, 1,512 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 1,512 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,026

5-9 years: 1,506

10-14 years: 1,693

15-19 years: 1,256

20-29 years: 2,834

30-39 years: 2,857

40-49 years: 2,248

50-59 years: 2,128

60-69 years: 1,638

70-79 years: 872

80+ years: 468

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 105,638 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,885,632 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 12,164 new individuals have tested positive with 2,158,329 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.05%

Hospitalizations:

There are 541 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 patients that are in intensive care units and 80 patients intubated. There are 198 patients of the 541 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,512

Total Cases: 777,475

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 18,439

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 137

Total Cases: 55,836

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 389

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 123

Total Confirmed Cases: 64,426

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,643

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 24

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,458

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,356

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,479

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Higher Education:

There are 146 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,553 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 214,924 new tests reported with a total of 10,394,985.