BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 1,712 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 684
- 5-9 years: 605
- 10-14 years: 639
- 15-19 years: 1,056
- 20-29 years: 3,829
- 30-39 years: 2,208
- 40-49 years: 1,706
- 50-59 years: 1,544
- 60-69 years: 1,157
- 70-79 years: 622
- 80+ years: 343
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 40,660 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,927,883 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,656 new individuals have tested positive with 4,522,732 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.42%
Hospitalizations:
There are 262 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 33 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 148 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 102 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,712
- Total Cases: 1,580,245
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 19,049
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 270
- Total Cases: 135,904
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,117
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,339,220
- Booster doses administered: 2,958,849
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 88
- Total Confirmed Cases: 133,434
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,781
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 28
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,019
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 351
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 7
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,699
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 133
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 22
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,451
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,839 new cases in the last week with a total of 77,783 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 153,645 new tests reported with a total of 15,268,124.