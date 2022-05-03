BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 2,651 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,346

5-9 years: 885

10-14 years: 861

15-19 years: 2,187

20-29 years: 6,677

30-39 years: 4,303

40-49 years: 3,026

50-59 years: 3,212

60-69 years: 2,754

70-79 years: 1,513

80+ years: 906

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 39,461 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,962,101 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,920 new individuals have tested positive with 4,677,865 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.63%

Hospitalizations:

There are 534 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 44 patients that are in intensive care units, 20 patients intubated, 353 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 178 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,651

Total Cases: 1,626,947

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 19,154

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 316

Total Cases: 139,874

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 1,154

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,361,945

Booster doses administered: 3,004,470

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 158

Total Confirmed Cases: 136,372

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,798

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 50

Total Confirmed Cases: 29,509

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,105

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 136

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 61

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,822

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 375

Higher Education:

There are 3,060 new cases in the last week with a total of 85,914 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 135,909 new tests reported with a total of 15,667,077.