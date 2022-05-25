BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 3,084 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,837

5-9 years: 2,428

10-14 years: 2,569

15-19 years: 2,823

20-29 years: 8,906

30-39 years: 8,163

40-49 years: 6,579

50-59 years: 6,425

60-69 years: 5,098

70-79 years: 2,816

80+ years: 1,807

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 44,915 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,969,059 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,542 new individuals have tested positive with 4,888,258 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.33%

Hospitalizations:

There are 816 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 77 patients that are in intensive care units, 37 patients intubated, 526 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 285 (35%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,084

Total Cases: 1,704,364

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 19,375

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 625

Total Cases: 151,136

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,169

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,382,688

Booster doses administered: 3,048,322

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 209

Total Confirmed Cases: 142,267

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,817

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 95

Total Confirmed Cases: 31,990

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,726

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 103

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,454

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383

Higher Education:

There are 2,260 new cases in the last week with a total of 94,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 57,610 new tests reported with a total of 15,929,993.