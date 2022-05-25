BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 3,084 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,837
  • 5-9 years: 2,428
  • 10-14 years: 2,569
  • 15-19 years: 2,823
  • 20-29 years: 8,906
  • 30-39 years: 8,163
  • 40-49 years: 6,579
  • 50-59 years: 6,425
  • 60-69 years: 5,098
  • 70-79 years: 2,816
  • 80+ years: 1,807

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 44,915 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,969,059 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,542 new individuals have tested positive with 4,888,258 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.33%

Hospitalizations:

There are 816 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 77 patients that are in intensive care units, 37 patients intubated, 526 (64%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 285 (35%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 3,084
  • Total Cases: 1,704,364
  • New Deaths: 12
  • Total Deaths: 19,375

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 625
  • Total Cases: 151,136
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,169

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,382,688
  • Booster doses administered: 3,048,322

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 209
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 142,267
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,817

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 95
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 31,990
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 34
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,726
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 103
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,454
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,260 new cases in the last week with a total of 94,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 57,610 new tests reported with a total of 15,929,993.