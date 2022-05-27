BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 3,092 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 2,837
- 5-9 years: 2,428
- 10-14 years: 2,569
- 15-19 years: 2,823
- 20-29 years: 8,906
- 30-39 years: 8,163
- 40-49 years: 6,579
- 50-59 years: 6,425
- 60-69 years: 5,098
- 70-79 years: 2,816
- 80+ years: 1,807
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 48,739 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,061,966 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,061 new individuals have tested positive with 4,905,115 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.34%
Hospitalizations:
There are 795 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 79 patients that are in intensive care units, 29 patients intubated, 469 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 257 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,092
- Total Cases: 1,710,941
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Deaths: 19,404
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 525
- Total Cases: 152,136
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,170
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,385,308
- Booster doses administered: 3,054,854
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 263
- Total Confirmed Cases: 142,759
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,817
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 78
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,161
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 48
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,800
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 80
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,640
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 385
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,341 new cases in the last week with a total of 96,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 37,915 new tests reported with a total of 15,967,908.