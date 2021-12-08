Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 12 new deaths, 5,403 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 5,403 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,787

5-9 years: 4,300

10-14 years: 3,960

15-19 years: 2,975

20-29 years: 4,648

30-39 years: 7,325

40-49 years: 7,497

50-59 years: 5,830

60-69 years: 3,670

70-79 years: 1,680

80+ years: 968

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 120,207 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,243,064 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 28,928 new individuals have tested positive with 2,817,972 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.99%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,204 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 252 patients that are in intensive care units and 144 patients intubated. There are 417 patients of the 1,204 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,403

Total Cases: 890,951

New Deaths: 12

Total Deaths: 19,163

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 517

Total Cases: 66,938

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 416

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 349

Total Confirmed Cases: 73,339

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,712

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 98

Total Confirmed Cases: 13.241

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 330

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 43

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,371

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 83

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,368

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

Higher Education:

There are 661 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 149,260 new tests reported with a total of 12,116,886.