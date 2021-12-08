Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 12 new deaths, 5,403 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 12 new confirmed deaths and 5,403 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,787
  • 5-9 years: 4,300
  • 10-14 years: 3,960
  • 15-19 years: 2,975
  • 20-29 years: 4,648
  • 30-39 years: 7,325
  • 40-49 years: 7,497
  • 50-59 years: 5,830
  • 60-69 years: 3,670
  • 70-79 years: 1,680
  • 80+ years: 968

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 120,207 new tests were performed with an overall of 34,243,064 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 28,928 new individuals have tested positive with 2,817,972 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.99%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,204 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 252 patients that are in intensive care units and 144 patients intubated. There are 417 patients of the 1,204 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 5,403
  • Total Cases: 890,951
  • New Deaths: 12
  • Total Deaths: 19,163

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 517
  • Total Cases: 66,938
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 416

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 349
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 73,339
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,712

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 98
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 13.241
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 330

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 43
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,371
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 126

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 83
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,368
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 335

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 661 new cases in the last week with a total of 26,941 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 149,260 new tests reported with a total of 12,116,886.

