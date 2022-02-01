Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 127 new deaths, 2,628 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 127 new confirmed deaths and 2,628 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 12,517
  • 5-9 years: 12,056
  • 10-14 years: 12,156
  • 15-19 years: 14,057
  • 20-29 years: 31,256
  • 30-39 years: 28,743
  • 40-49 years: 23,516
  • 50-59 years: 21,619
  • 60-69 years: 14,143
  • 70-79 years: 6,547
  • 80+ years: 4,670

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 49,034 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,196,513 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,079 new individuals have tested positive with 4,000,641 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.13%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,965 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 307 patients that are in intensive care units, 191 patients intubated and 979 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,628
  • Total Cases: 1,488,251
  • New Deaths:127
  • Total Deaths: 21,546

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 420
  • Total Cases: 126,391
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 618

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,206,092
  • Booster doses administered: 2,691,336

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.12% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 327
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 126,701
  • New Deaths: 8
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,931

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 88
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 24,253
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 379

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 61
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,443
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 153

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 83
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 20,675
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 5,176 new cases in the last week with a total of 58,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 266,040 new tests reported with a total of 13,477,888.

