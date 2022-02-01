Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 127 new deaths, 2,628 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 127 new confirmed deaths and 2,628 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 12,517

5-9 years: 12,056

10-14 years: 12,156

15-19 years: 14,057

20-29 years: 31,256

30-39 years: 28,743

40-49 years: 23,516

50-59 years: 21,619

60-69 years: 14,143

70-79 years: 6,547

80+ years: 4,670

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 49,034 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,196,513 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,079 new individuals have tested positive with 4,000,641 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.13%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,965 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 307 patients that are in intensive care units, 191 patients intubated and 979 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,628

Total Cases: 1,488,251

New Deaths:127

Total Deaths: 21,546

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 420

Total Cases: 126,391

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 618

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,206,092

Booster doses administered: 2,691,336

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.12% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 327

Total Confirmed Cases: 126,701

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,931

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 88

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,253

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 379

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 61

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,443

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 153

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 83

Total Confirmed Cases: 20,675

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

Higher Education:

There are 5,176 new cases in the last week with a total of 58,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 266,040 new tests reported with a total of 13,477,888.