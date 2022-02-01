Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 127 new deaths, 2,628 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 127 new confirmed deaths and 2,628 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the weekend.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 12,517
- 5-9 years: 12,056
- 10-14 years: 12,156
- 15-19 years: 14,057
- 20-29 years: 31,256
- 30-39 years: 28,743
- 40-49 years: 23,516
- 50-59 years: 21,619
- 60-69 years: 14,143
- 70-79 years: 6,547
- 80+ years: 4,670
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 49,034 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,196,513 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 17,079 new individuals have tested positive with 4,000,641 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.13%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,965 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 307 patients that are in intensive care units, 191 patients intubated and 979 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,628
- Total Cases: 1,488,251
- New Deaths:127
- Total Deaths: 21,546
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 420
- Total Cases: 126,391
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 618
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,206,092
- Booster doses administered: 2,691,336
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.1% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.12% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 327
- Total Confirmed Cases: 126,701
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,931
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 88
- Total Confirmed Cases: 24,253
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 379
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 61
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,443
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 153
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 83
- Total Confirmed Cases: 20,675
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 5,176 new cases in the last week with a total of 58,787 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 266,040 new tests reported with a total of 13,477,888.