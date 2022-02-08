Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 128 new deaths, 1,792 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 128 new confirmed deaths and 1,792 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 7,723

5-9 years: 7,089

10-14 years: 6,930

15-19 years: 8,485

20-29 years: 18,479

30-39 years: 16,733

40-49 years: 12,560

50-59 years: 12,296

60-69 years: 8,925

70-79 years: 4,327

80+ years: 3,219

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 45,036 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,711,896 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,012 new individuals have tested positive with 4,087,679 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.53%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,325 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 217 patients that are in intensive care units, 122 patients intubated and 681 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,792

Total Cases: 1,510,765

New Deaths: 128

Total Deaths: 21,939

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 336

Total Cases: 128,891

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 663

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,232,233

Booster doses administered: 2,736,985

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.3% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 218

Total Confirmed Cases: 128,779

New Deaths: 11

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,969

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 60

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,990

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 388

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,844

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 60

Total Confirmed Cases: 21,500

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383

Higher Education:

There are 3,765 new cases in the last week with a total of 62,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,517 new tests reported with a total of 13,735,405.