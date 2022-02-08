Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 128 new deaths, 1,792 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 128 new confirmed deaths and 1,792 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the weekend.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 7,723
- 5-9 years: 7,089
- 10-14 years: 6,930
- 15-19 years: 8,485
- 20-29 years: 18,479
- 30-39 years: 16,733
- 40-49 years: 12,560
- 50-59 years: 12,296
- 60-69 years: 8,925
- 70-79 years: 4,327
- 80+ years: 3,219
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 45,036 new tests were performed with an overall of 39,711,896 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 17,012 new individuals have tested positive with 4,087,679 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.53%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,325 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 217 patients that are in intensive care units, 122 patients intubated and 681 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,792
- Total Cases: 1,510,765
- New Deaths: 128
- Total Deaths: 21,939
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 336
- Total Cases: 128,891
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 663
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,232,233
- Booster doses administered: 2,736,985
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.3% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.13% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 218
- Total Confirmed Cases: 128,779
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,969
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 60
- Total Confirmed Cases: 24,990
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 388
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 16
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,844
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 155
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 60
- Total Confirmed Cases: 21,500
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3,765 new cases in the last week with a total of 62,552 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,517 new tests reported with a total of 13,735,405.