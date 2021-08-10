Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 13 new deaths, 1,109 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 1,109 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 354
  • 5-9 years: 468
  • 10-14 years: 488
  • 15-19 years: 509
  • 20-29 years: 2,037
  • 30-39 years: 1,596
  • 40-49 years: 934
  • 50-59 years: 919
  • 60-69 years: 538
  • 70-79 years: 272
  • 80+ years: 160

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 39,358 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,032,349 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,044 new individuals have tested positive with 1,556,287 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.88%

Hospitalizations:

There are 334 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 78 patients that are in intensive care units and 33 patients intubated.

As of Tuesday, 87% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,186 medical/surgical beds with 954 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,109
  • Total Cases: 682,240
  • New Deaths: 13
  • Total Deaths: 17,743

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 225
  • Total Cases: 48,141
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 369

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 107
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 54,004
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,547

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 12
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,372
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 6
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,658
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 10
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,865
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 293

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 107 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 48,258 new tests reported with a total of 8,284,345.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today