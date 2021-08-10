Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 13 new deaths, 1,109 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 1,109 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 354

5-9 years: 468

10-14 years: 488

15-19 years: 509

20-29 years: 2,037

30-39 years: 1,596

40-49 years: 934

50-59 years: 919

60-69 years: 538

70-79 years: 272

80+ years: 160

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 39,358 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,032,349 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,044 new individuals have tested positive with 1,556,287 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.88%

Hospitalizations:

There are 334 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 78 patients that are in intensive care units and 33 patients intubated.

As of Tuesday, 87% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,186 medical/surgical beds with 954 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,109

Total Cases: 682,240

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 17,743

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 225

Total Cases: 48,141

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 369

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 107

Total Confirmed Cases: 54,004

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,547

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,372

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,658

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,865

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 293

Higher Education:

There are 107 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 48,258 new tests reported with a total of 8,284,345.