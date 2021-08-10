Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 13 new deaths, 1,109 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 1,109 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 354
- 5-9 years: 468
- 10-14 years: 488
- 15-19 years: 509
- 20-29 years: 2,037
- 30-39 years: 1,596
- 40-49 years: 934
- 50-59 years: 919
- 60-69 years: 538
- 70-79 years: 272
- 80+ years: 160
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 39,358 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,032,349 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,044 new individuals have tested positive with 1,556,287 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 334 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 78 patients that are in intensive care units and 33 patients intubated.
As of Tuesday, 87% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 72% of ICU beds are occupied. In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,186 medical/surgical beds with 954 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 86 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,109
- Total Cases: 682,240
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 17,743
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 225
- Total Cases: 48,141
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 369
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 107
- Total Confirmed Cases: 54,004
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,547
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,372
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 6
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,658
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,865
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 293
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 107 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,277 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 48,258 new tests reported with a total of 8,284,345.