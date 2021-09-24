Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 13 new deaths, 1,784 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 1,784 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,224
- 5-9 years: 1,753
- 10-14 years: 1,632
- 15-19 years: 1,932
- 20-29 years: 4,999
- 30-39 years: 3,616
- 40-49 years: 2,560
- 50-59 years: 2,347
- 60-69 years: 1,665
- 70-79 years: 963
- 80+ years: 521
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 109,692 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,165,240 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,054 new individuals have tested positive with 1,951,940 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 617 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 212 patients of the 617 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,784
- Total Cases: 749,440
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 18,154
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 136
- Total Cases: 53,389
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 387
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 199
- Total Confirmed Cases: 61,740
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,609
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 52
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,043
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,160
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 118
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 24
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,995
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,231 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,528 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 583,922 new tests reported with a total of 9,651,458.