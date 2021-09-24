Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 13 new deaths, 1,784 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 1,784 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,224

5-9 years: 1,753

10-14 years: 1,632

15-19 years: 1,932

20-29 years: 4,999

30-39 years: 3,616

40-49 years: 2,560

50-59 years: 2,347

60-69 years: 1,665

70-79 years: 963

80+ years: 521

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 109,692 new tests were performed with an overall of 28,165,240 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,054 new individuals have tested positive with 1,951,940 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.09%

Hospitalizations:

There are 617 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 164 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 212 patients of the 617 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,784

Total Cases: 749,440

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 18,154

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 136

Total Cases: 53,389

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 387

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 199

Total Confirmed Cases: 61,740

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,609

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 52

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,043

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 313

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,160

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 118

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 24

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,995

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 312

Higher Education:

There are 2,231 new cases in the last week with a total of 22,528 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 583,922 new tests reported with a total of 9,651,458.