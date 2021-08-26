Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 13 new deaths, 1,793 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 1,793 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 837
- 5-9 years: 1,056
- 10-14 years: 961
- 15-19 years: 1,041
- 20-29 years: 3,612
- 30-39 years: 3,133
- 40-49 years: 2,133
- 50-59 years: 1,922
- 60-69 years: 1,227
- 70-79 years: 690
- 80+ years: 393
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 76,606 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,860,608 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,925 new individuals have tested positive with 1,675,021 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 565 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 70 patients intubated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,793
- Total Cases: 672,370
- New Deaths: 13
- Total Deaths: 17,841
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 98
- Total Cases: 49,769
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 371
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 236
- Total Confirmed Cases: 56,260
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,553
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 40
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,691
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 302
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,773
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 33
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,233
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 303
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 161 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 76,610 new tests reported with a total of 8,464,965.