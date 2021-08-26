Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 13 new deaths, 1,793 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 1,793 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 837

5-9 years: 1,056

10-14 years: 961

15-19 years: 1,041

20-29 years: 3,612

30-39 years: 3,133

40-49 years: 2,133

50-59 years: 1,922

60-69 years: 1,227

70-79 years: 690

80+ years: 393

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 76,606 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,860,608 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,925 new individuals have tested positive with 1,675,021 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.68%

Hospitalizations:

There are 565 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 143 patients that are in intensive care units and 70 patients intubated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,793

Total Cases: 672,370

New Deaths: 13

Total Deaths: 17,841

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 98

Total Cases: 49,769

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 371

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 236

Total Confirmed Cases: 56,260

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,553

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 40

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,691

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 302

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,773

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 33

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,233

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 303

Higher Education:

There are 161 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 76,610 new tests reported with a total of 8,464,965.