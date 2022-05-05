BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 13 new confirmed deaths and 4,376 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,642
  • 5-9 years: 960
  • 10-14 years: 887
  • 15-19 years: 2,146
  • 20-29 years: 7,237
  • 30-39 years: 5,038
  • 40-49 years: 3,663
  • 50-59 years: 3,856
  • 60-69 years: 3,259
  • 70-79 years: 1,816
  • 80+ years: 1,184

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 61,006 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,086,227 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,543 new individuals have tested positive with 4,702,897 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.17%

Hospitalizations:

There are 547 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 45 patients that are in intensive care units, 18 patients intubated, 356 (65%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 201 (37%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 4,376
  • Total Cases: 1,634,308
  • New Deaths: 13
  • Total Deaths: 19,181

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 634
  • Total Cases: 141,003
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,135

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,364,131
  • Booster doses administered: 3,009,082

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 9.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 287
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 136,856
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,800

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 149
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 29,774
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 356

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 30
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,163
  • New Deaths: -1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 136

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 154
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 25,098
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 376

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 3,247 new cases in the last week with a total of 89,161 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 114,379 new tests reported with a total of 15,781,456.