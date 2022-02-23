BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 133 new confirmed deaths and 938 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

According to Massachusetts DPH, “The data report Wednesday reflects lower numbers than usual, due to a systems issue that temporarily interrupted reporting from several hospital systems. The issue has been resolved and the missing data will be included in Thursday’s dashboard.”

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,552
  • 5-9 years: 1,249
  • 10-14 years: 1,087
  • 15-19 years: 3,138
  • 20-29 years: 5,166
  • 30-39 years: 3,078
  • 40-49 years: 2,436
  • 50-59 years: 2,150
  • 60-69 years: 1,759
  • 70-79 years: 1,011
  • 80+ years: 695

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 57,159 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,674,488 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,793 new individuals have tested positive with 4,229,701 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.35%

Hospitalizations:

There are 537 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 105 patients that are in intensive care units, 67 patients intubated and 292 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 938
  • Total Cases: 1,535,009
  • New Deaths: 133
  • Total Deaths: 22,578

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 98
  • Total Cases: 131,613
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Deaths: 715

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,278,536
  • Booster doses administered: 2,820,034

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 37
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 130,814
  • New Deaths: 11
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,035

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 42
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 26,460
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 408

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 15
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,210
  • New Deaths: 3
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 12
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 22,364
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 399

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,502 new cases in the last week with a total of 67,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 231,366 new tests reported with a total of 14,207,196.