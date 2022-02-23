BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 133 new confirmed deaths and 938 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

According to Massachusetts DPH, “The data report Wednesday reflects lower numbers than usual, due to a systems issue that temporarily interrupted reporting from several hospital systems. The issue has been resolved and the missing data will be included in Thursday’s dashboard.”

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,552

5-9 years: 1,249

10-14 years: 1,087

15-19 years: 3,138

20-29 years: 5,166

30-39 years: 3,078

40-49 years: 2,436

50-59 years: 2,150

60-69 years: 1,759

70-79 years: 1,011

80+ years: 695

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 57,159 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,674,488 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,793 new individuals have tested positive with 4,229,701 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.35%

Hospitalizations:

There are 537 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 105 patients that are in intensive care units, 67 patients intubated and 292 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 938

Total Cases: 1,535,009

New Deaths: 133

Total Deaths: 22,578

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 98

Total Cases: 131,613

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 715

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,278,536

Booster doses administered: 2,820,034

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 37

Total Confirmed Cases: 130,814

New Deaths: 11

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,035

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 42

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,460

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 408

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,210

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,364

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 399

Higher Education:

There are 2,502 new cases in the last week with a total of 67,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 231,366 new tests reported with a total of 14,207,196.