BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 133 new confirmed deaths and 938 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
According to Massachusetts DPH, “The data report Wednesday reflects lower numbers than usual, due to a systems issue that temporarily interrupted reporting from several hospital systems. The issue has been resolved and the missing data will be included in Thursday’s dashboard.”
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,552
- 5-9 years: 1,249
- 10-14 years: 1,087
- 15-19 years: 3,138
- 20-29 years: 5,166
- 30-39 years: 3,078
- 40-49 years: 2,436
- 50-59 years: 2,150
- 60-69 years: 1,759
- 70-79 years: 1,011
- 80+ years: 695
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 57,159 new tests were performed with an overall of 40,674,488 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 7,793 new individuals have tested positive with 4,229,701 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.35%
Hospitalizations:
There are 537 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 105 patients that are in intensive care units, 67 patients intubated and 292 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 938
- Total Cases: 1,535,009
- New Deaths: 133
- Total Deaths: 22,578
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 98
- Total Cases: 131,613
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Deaths: 715
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,278,536
- Booster doses administered: 2,820,034
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 37
- Total Confirmed Cases: 130,814
- New Deaths: 11
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,035
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 42
- Total Confirmed Cases: 26,460
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 408
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,210
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 167
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,364
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 399
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,502 new cases in the last week with a total of 67,483 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 231,366 new tests reported with a total of 14,207,196.