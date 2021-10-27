Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 14 new deaths, 1,274 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 1,274 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 892
- 5-9 years: 1,458
- 10-14 years: 1,517
- 15-19 years: 989
- 20-29 years: 2,435
- 30-39 years: 2,773
- 40-49 years: 2,075
- 50-59 years: 2,053
- 60-69 years: 1,557
- 70-79 years: 852
- 80+ years: 480
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 91,857 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,843,720 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,773 new individuals have tested positive with 2,277,620 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 528 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 134 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. There are 199 patients of the 528 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,274
- Total Cases: 791,705
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 18,577
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 161
- Total Cases: 57,242
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 393
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 80
- Total Confirmed Cases: 65,550
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,660
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 20
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,626
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 6
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,440
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 37
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,865
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 352 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 303,965 new tests reported with a total of 10,698,950.