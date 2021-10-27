Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 14 new deaths, 1,274 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 1,274 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 892

5-9 years: 1,458

10-14 years: 1,517

15-19 years: 989

20-29 years: 2,435

30-39 years: 2,773

40-49 years: 2,075

50-59 years: 2,053

60-69 years: 1,557

70-79 years: 852

80+ years: 480

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 91,857 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,843,720 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,773 new individuals have tested positive with 2,277,620 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.67%

Hospitalizations:

There are 528 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 134 patients that are in intensive care units and 76 patients intubated. There are 199 patients of the 528 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,274

Total Cases: 791,705

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 18,577

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 161

Total Cases: 57,242

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 393

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 80

Total Confirmed Cases: 65,550

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,660

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,626

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 6

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,440

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 37

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,865

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 322

Higher Education:

There are 352 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 303,965 new tests reported with a total of 10,698,950.