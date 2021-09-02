Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 14 new deaths, 1,593 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 1,593 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 927
- 5-9 years: 1,198
- 10-14 years: 1,103
- 15-19 years: 1,225
- 20-29 years: 3,930
- 30-39 years: 3,369
- 40-49 years: 2,356
- 50-59 years: 1,180
- 60-69 years: 1,434
- 70-79 years: 844
- 80+ years: 465
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 84,130 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,322,050 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 13,717 new individuals have tested positive with 1,745,979 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 595 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 158 patients that are in intensive care units and 99 patients intubated. There are 150 patients of the 595 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,593
- Total Cases: 712,988
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 17,899
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 174
- Total Cases: 50,685
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 373
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 126
- Total Confirmed Cases: 57,454
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,563
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 16
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,860
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 305
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,832
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 29
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,454
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 304
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 371 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 146,241 new tests reported with a total of 8,611,206.