Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 14 new deaths, 1,593 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 1,593 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 927

5-9 years: 1,198

10-14 years: 1,103

15-19 years: 1,225

20-29 years: 3,930

30-39 years: 3,369

40-49 years: 2,356

50-59 years: 1,180

60-69 years: 1,434

70-79 years: 844

80+ years: 465

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 84,130 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,322,050 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,717 new individuals have tested positive with 1,745,979 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.45%

Hospitalizations:

There are 595 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 158 patients that are in intensive care units and 99 patients intubated. There are 150 patients of the 595 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,593

Total Cases: 712,988

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 17,899

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 174

Total Cases: 50,685

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 373

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 126

Total Confirmed Cases: 57,454

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,563

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,860

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 305

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,832

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,454

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 304

Higher Education:

There are 371 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 146,241 new tests reported with a total of 8,611,206.