Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 14 new deaths, 1,593 new cases

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 1,593 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 927
  • 5-9 years: 1,198
  • 10-14 years: 1,103
  • 15-19 years: 1,225
  • 20-29 years: 3,930
  • 30-39 years: 3,369
  • 40-49 years: 2,356
  • 50-59 years: 1,180
  • 60-69 years: 1,434
  • 70-79 years: 844
  • 80+ years: 465

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 84,130 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,322,050 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 13,717 new individuals have tested positive with 1,745,979 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.45%

Hospitalizations:

There are 595 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 158 patients that are in intensive care units and 99 patients intubated. There are 150 patients of the 595 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,593
  • Total Cases: 712,988
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 17,899

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 174
  • Total Cases: 50,685
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 373

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 126
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 57,454
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,563

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 16
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,860
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 305

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 10
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,832
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 29
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,454
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 304

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 371 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 146,241 new tests reported with a total of 8,611,206.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today