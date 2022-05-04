BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 2,985 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,642
- 5-9 years: 960
- 10-14 years: 887
- 15-19 years: 2,146
- 20-29 years: 7,237
- 30-39 years: 5,038
- 40-49 years: 3,663
- 50-59 years: 3,856
- 60-69 years: 3,259
- 70-79 years: 1,816
- 80+ years: 1,184
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 63,120 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,025,221 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,489 new individuals have tested positive with 4,688,354 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.79%
Hospitalizations:
There are 516 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 38 patients that are in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 338 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 194 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,985
- Total Cases: 1,629,932
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 19,168
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 495
- Total Cases: 140,369
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,135
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,363,010
- Booster doses administered: 3,006,853
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 197
- Total Confirmed Cases: 136,569
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,799
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 116
- Total Confirmed Cases: 29,625
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 355
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 28
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,133
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 137
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 122
- Total Confirmed Cases: 24,944
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 375
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 3,060 new cases in the last week with a total of 85,914 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 135,909 new tests reported with a total of 15,667,077.