BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 2,985 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,642

5-9 years: 960

10-14 years: 887

15-19 years: 2,146

20-29 years: 7,237

30-39 years: 5,038

40-49 years: 3,663

50-59 years: 3,856

60-69 years: 3,259

70-79 years: 1,816

80+ years: 1,184

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,120 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,025,221 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,489 new individuals have tested positive with 4,688,354 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.79%

Hospitalizations:

There are 516 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 38 patients that are in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 338 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 194 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,985

Total Cases: 1,629,932

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 19,168

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 495

Total Cases: 140,369

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,135

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,363,010

Booster doses administered: 3,006,853

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 197

Total Confirmed Cases: 136,569

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,799

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 116

Total Confirmed Cases: 29,625

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 355

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 28

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,133

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 137

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 122

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,944

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 375

Higher Education:

There are 3,060 new cases in the last week with a total of 85,914 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 135,909 new tests reported with a total of 15,667,077.