BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 2,985 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,642
  • 5-9 years: 960
  • 10-14 years: 887
  • 15-19 years: 2,146
  • 20-29 years: 7,237
  • 30-39 years: 5,038
  • 40-49 years: 3,663
  • 50-59 years: 3,856
  • 60-69 years: 3,259
  • 70-79 years: 1,816
  • 80+ years: 1,184

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,120 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,025,221 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,489 new individuals have tested positive with 4,688,354 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.79%

Hospitalizations:

There are 516 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 38 patients that are in intensive care units, 14 patients intubated, 338 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 194 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 2,985
  • Total Cases: 1,629,932
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 19,168

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 495
  • Total Cases: 140,369
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 1,135

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,363,010
  • Booster doses administered: 3,006,853

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 9.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 197
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 136,569
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,799

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 116
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 29,625
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 355

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 28
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,133
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 137

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 122
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 24,944
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 375

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 3,060 new cases in the last week with a total of 85,914 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 135,909 new tests reported with a total of 15,667,077.