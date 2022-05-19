BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 4,957 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,713

5-9 years: 2,252

10-14 years: 2,311

15-19 years: 3,147

20-29 years: 9,848

30-39 years: 7,985

40-49 years: 6,092

50-59 years: 6,051

60-69 years: 4,964

70-79 years: 2,716

80+ years: 1,795

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 56,593 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,745,928 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,527 new individuals have tested positive with 4,844,959 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 9.35%

Hospitalizations:

There are 866 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 74 patients that are in intensive care units, 26 patients intubated, 567 (65%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 277 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,957

Total Cases: 1,687,023

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 19,315

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 680

Total Cases: 148,642

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,153

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,377,206

Booster doses administered: 3,035,268

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 400

Total Confirmed Cases: 140,878

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,811

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 146

Total Confirmed Cases: 31,477

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,569

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 141

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 138

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,904

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 380

Higher Education:

There are 2,260 new cases in the last week with a total of 94,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 57,610 new tests reported with a total of 15,929,993.