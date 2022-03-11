BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 575
- 5-9 years: 434
- 10-14 years: 343
- 15-19 years: 1,476
- 20-29 years: 3,199
- 30-39 years: 1,356
- 40-49 years: 1,039
- 50-59 years: 1,031
- 60-69 years: 845
- 70-79 years: 488
- 80+ years: 388
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 48,750 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,503,350 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 6,578 new individuals have tested positive with 4,329,725 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.67%
Hospitalizations:
There are 259 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 37 patients that are in intensive care units, 16 patients intubated and 158 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 677
- Total Cases: 1,548,164
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 22,980
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 75
- Total Cases: 132,509
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Deaths: 771
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,303,267
- Booster doses administered: 2,878,189
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 45
- Total Confirmed Cases: 131,741
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,077
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 29
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,084
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 413
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 4
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,340
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 17
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,743
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 410
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,152 new cases in the last week with a total of 72,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 142,715 new tests reported with a total of 14,735,233.