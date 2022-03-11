BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 575
  • 5-9 years: 434
  • 10-14 years: 343
  • 15-19 years: 1,476
  • 20-29 years: 3,199
  • 30-39 years: 1,356
  • 40-49 years: 1,039
  • 50-59 years: 1,031
  • 60-69 years: 845
  • 70-79 years: 488
  • 80+ years: 388

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 48,750 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,503,350 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,578 new individuals have tested positive with 4,329,725 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.67%

Hospitalizations:

There are 259 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 37 patients that are in intensive care units, 16 patients intubated and 158 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 677
  • Total Cases: 1,548,164
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 22,980

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 75
  • Total Cases: 132,509
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Deaths: 771

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,303,267
  • Booster doses administered: 2,878,189

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 45
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 131,741
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,077

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 29
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,084
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 413

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 4
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,340
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 17
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 22,743
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 410

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,152 new cases in the last week with a total of 72,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 142,715 new tests reported with a total of 14,735,233.