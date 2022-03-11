BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 575

5-9 years: 434

10-14 years: 343

15-19 years: 1,476

20-29 years: 3,199

30-39 years: 1,356

40-49 years: 1,039

50-59 years: 1,031

60-69 years: 845

70-79 years: 488

80+ years: 388

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 48,750 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,503,350 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 6,578 new individuals have tested positive with 4,329,725 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.67%

Hospitalizations:

There are 259 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 37 patients that are in intensive care units, 16 patients intubated and 158 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 677

Total Cases: 1,548,164

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 22,980

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 75

Total Cases: 132,509

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 771

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,303,267

Booster doses administered: 2,878,189

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 45

Total Confirmed Cases: 131,741

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 2,077

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 29

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,084

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 413

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 4

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,340

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 170

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,743

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 410

Higher Education:

There are 1,152 new cases in the last week with a total of 72,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 142,715 new tests reported with a total of 14,735,233.