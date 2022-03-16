BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 725 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 505

5-9 years: 413

10-14 years: 386

15-19 years: 1,004

20-29 years: 2,636

30-39 years: 1,168

40-49 years: 940

50-59 years: 920

60-69 years: 725

70-79 years: 442

80+ years: 288

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 58,381 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,694,368 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 8,005 new individuals have tested positive with 4,359,515 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.53%

Hospitalizations:

There are 229 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 31 patients that are in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated and 138 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 725

Total Cases: 1,550,911

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 18,916

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 87

Total Cases: 133,125

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,096

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,308,436

Booster doses administered: 2,889,586

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 32

Total Confirmed Cases: 131,874

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,765

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,180

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,368

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 22,818

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365

Higher Education:

There are 1,152 new cases in the last week with a total of 72,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 142,715 new tests reported with a total of 14,735,233.