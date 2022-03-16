BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 14 new confirmed deaths and 725 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 505
- 5-9 years: 413
- 10-14 years: 386
- 15-19 years: 1,004
- 20-29 years: 2,636
- 30-39 years: 1,168
- 40-49 years: 940
- 50-59 years: 920
- 60-69 years: 725
- 70-79 years: 442
- 80+ years: 288
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 58,381 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,694,368 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 8,005 new individuals have tested positive with 4,359,515 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.53%
Hospitalizations:
There are 229 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 31 patients that are in intensive care units, 13 patients intubated and 138 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 725
- Total Cases: 1,550,911
- New Deaths: 14
- Total Deaths: 18,916
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 87
- Total Cases: 133,125
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,096
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,308,436
- Booster doses administered: 2,889,586
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.14% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 32
- Total Confirmed Cases: 131,874
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,765
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 26
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,180
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 7
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,368
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 17
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,818
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 1,152 new cases in the last week with a total of 72,691 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 142,715 new tests reported with a total of 14,735,233.