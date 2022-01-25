Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 145 new deaths, 7,120 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 145 new confirmed deaths and 7,120 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the weekend.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 16,390

5-9 years: 17,086

10-14 years: 18,032

15-19 years: 21,470

20-29 years: 51,878

30-39 years: 45,651

40-49 years: 36,559

50-59 years: 32,572

60-69 years: 18,916

70-79 years: 8,074

80+ years: 5,294

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 72,564 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,609,699 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 31,621 new individuals have tested positive with 3,871,251 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 11.40%

Hospitalizations:

There are 2,688 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 399 patients that are in intensive care units, 250 patients intubated and 1,333 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,120

Total Cases: 1,449,781

New Deaths: 145

Total Deaths: 21,107

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 1,511

Total Cases: 121,869

New Deaths: 10

Total Deaths: 562

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,183,285

Booster doses administered: 2,622,376

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

7.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 560

Total Confirmed Cases: 123,080

New Deaths: 12

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,882

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 106

Total Confirmed Cases: 23,225

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 48

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,847

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 106

Total Confirmed Cases: 19,564

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366

Higher Education:

There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.