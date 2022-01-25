Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 145 new deaths, 7,120 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 145 new confirmed deaths and 7,120 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s death report is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data reported over the weekend.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 16,390
- 5-9 years: 17,086
- 10-14 years: 18,032
- 15-19 years: 21,470
- 20-29 years: 51,878
- 30-39 years: 45,651
- 40-49 years: 36,559
- 50-59 years: 32,572
- 60-69 years: 18,916
- 70-79 years: 8,074
- 80+ years: 5,294
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 72,564 new tests were performed with an overall of 38,609,699 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 31,621 new individuals have tested positive with 3,871,251 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 11.40%
Hospitalizations:
There are 2,688 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 399 patients that are in intensive care units, 250 patients intubated and 1,333 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 7,120
- Total Cases: 1,449,781
- New Deaths: 145
- Total Deaths: 21,107
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 1,511
- Total Cases: 121,869
- New Deaths: 10
- Total Deaths: 562
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,183,285
- Booster doses administered: 2,622,376
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 7.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.11% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.03% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 560
- Total Confirmed Cases: 123,080
- New Deaths: 12
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,882
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 106
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,225
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 371
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 48
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,847
- New Deaths: 3
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 106
- Total Confirmed Cases: 19,564
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 4,970 new cases in the last week with a total of 53,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 163,355 new tests reported with a total of 13,211,848.