Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 15 new deaths, 1,290 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 1,290 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 877

5-9 years: 1,380

10-14 years: 1,335

15-19 years: 887

20-29 years: 2,377

30-39 years: 2,641

40-49 years: 1,954

50-59 years: 1,992

60-69 years: 1,467

70-79 years: 729

80+ years: 424

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 91,096 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,370,724 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,974 new individuals have tested positive with 2,343,594 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.81%

Hospitalizations:

There are 524 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 141 patients that are in intensive care units and 71 patients intubated. There are 181 patients of the 524 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,290

Total Cases: 799,981

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 18,648

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 175

Total Cases: 57,978

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 398

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 64

Total Confirmed Cases: 66,151

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,668

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,758

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,489

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,160

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323

Higher Education:

There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.