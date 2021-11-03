Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 15 new deaths, 1,290 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 1,290 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 877
- 5-9 years: 1,380
- 10-14 years: 1,335
- 15-19 years: 887
- 20-29 years: 2,377
- 30-39 years: 2,641
- 40-49 years: 1,954
- 50-59 years: 1,992
- 60-69 years: 1,467
- 70-79 years: 729
- 80+ years: 424
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 91,096 new tests were performed with an overall of 31,370,724 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 11,974 new individuals have tested positive with 2,343,594 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 524 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 141 patients that are in intensive care units and 71 patients intubated. There are 181 patients of the 524 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,290
- Total Cases: 799,981
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Deaths: 18,648
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 175
- Total Cases: 57,978
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 398
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 64
- Total Confirmed Cases: 66,151
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,668
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,758
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 320
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 5
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,489
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 38
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,160
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 323
Higher Education:
There are 326 new cases in the last week with a total of 24,231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 274,261 new tests reported with a total of 10,973,211.