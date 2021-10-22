Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 15 new deaths, 1,343 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 1,343 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 898

5-9 years: 1,578

10-14 years: 1,671

15-19 years: 1,086

20-29 years: 2,577

30-39 years: 2,878

40-49 years: 2,246

50-59 years: 2,149

60-69 years: 1,633

70-79 years: 877

80+ years: 491

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 106,526 new tests were performed with an overall of 30,462,321 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,702 new individuals have tested positive with 2,223,954 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.78%

Hospitalizations:

There are 519 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 144 patients that are in intensive care units and 82 patients intubated. There are 180 patients of the 519 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,343

Total Cases: 786,143

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 18,520

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 111

Total Cases: 56,509

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 391

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 120

Total Confirmed Cases: 65,096

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,655

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,553

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 318

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,409

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 122

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 43

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,699

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 321

Higher Education:

There are 352 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,905 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 303,965 new tests reported with a total of 10,698,950.