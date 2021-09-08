Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 15 new deaths, 1,362 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 1,362 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,054

5-9 years: 1,320

10-14 years: 1,302

15-19 years: 1,419

20-29 years: 4,335

30-39 years: 3,460

40-49 years: 2,473

50-59 years: 2,330

60-69 years: 1,587

70-79 years: 860

80+ years: 456

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 57,955 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,727,247 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,321 new individuals have tested positive with 1,793,236 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.38%

Hospitalizations:

There are 622 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 167 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 164 patients of the 622 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,362

Total Cases: 721,537

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 17,936

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 113

Total Cases: 51,205

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 378

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 139

Total Confirmed Cases: 58,491

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,564

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,060

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 16

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,889

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,591

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 304

Higher Education:

There are 371 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 146,241 new tests reported with a total of 8,611,206.