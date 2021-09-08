Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 15 new deaths, 1,362 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 1,362 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,054
  • 5-9 years: 1,320
  • 10-14 years: 1,302
  • 15-19 years: 1,419
  • 20-29 years: 4,335
  • 30-39 years: 3,460
  • 40-49 years: 2,473
  • 50-59 years: 2,330
  • 60-69 years: 1,587
  • 70-79 years: 860
  • 80+ years: 456

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 57,955 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,727,247 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 11,321 new individuals have tested positive with 1,793,236 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.38%

Hospitalizations:

There are 622 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 167 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 164 patients of the 622 patients are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,362
  • Total Cases: 721,537
  • New Deaths: 15
  • Total Deaths: 17,936

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 113
  • Total Cases: 51,205
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 378

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 139
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 58,491
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,564

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 14
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 10,060
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 16
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,889
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 11
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,591
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 304

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 371 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 146,241 new tests reported with a total of 8,611,206.

