Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 15 new deaths, 2,716 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 2,716 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,147

5-9 years: 1,591

10-14 years: 1,446

15-19 years: 1,688

20-29 years: 4,911

30-39 years: 3,549

40-49 years: 2,616

50-59 years: 2,435

60-69 years: 1,646

70-79 years: 960

80+ years: 499

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 119,979 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,327,406 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,375 new individuals have tested positive with 1,869,144 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.44%

Hospitalizations:

There are 706 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 200 patients of the 706 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,716

Total Cases: 734,280

New Deaths: 15

Total Deaths: 18,030

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 161

Total Cases: 52,347

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 378

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 331

Total Confirmed Cases: 59,929

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,585

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 128

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,608

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,028

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,767

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309

Higher Education:

There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.