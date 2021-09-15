Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 15 new deaths, 2,716 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 2,716 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,147
- 5-9 years: 1,591
- 10-14 years: 1,446
- 15-19 years: 1,688
- 20-29 years: 4,911
- 30-39 years: 3,549
- 40-49 years: 2,616
- 50-59 years: 2,435
- 60-69 years: 1,646
- 70-79 years: 960
- 80+ years: 499
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 119,979 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,327,406 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 14,375 new individuals have tested positive with 1,869,144 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 706 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 200 patients of the 706 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,716
- Total Cases: 734,280
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Deaths: 18,030
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 161
- Total Cases: 52,347
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 378
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 331
- Total Confirmed Cases: 59,929
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,585
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 128
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,608
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 26
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,028
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 26
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,767
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 500 new cases in the last week with a total of 19,522 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 190,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,802,144.