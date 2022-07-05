BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 4,090 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,165
- 5-9 years: 539
- 10-14 years: 595
- 15-19 years: 705
- 20-29 years: 2,915
- 30-39 years: 3,224
- 40-49 years: 2,332
- 50-59 years: 2,620
- 60-69 years: 2,227
- 70-79 years: 1,327
- 80+ years: 850
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 58,235 new tests were performed with an overall of 46,122,797 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 4,571 new individuals have tested positive with 5,032,760 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.66%
Hospitalizations:
There are 509 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 45 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 301 (59%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 150 (29%) patients hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 4,090
- Total Cases: 1,771,427
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Deaths: 19,732
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 396
- Total Cases: 159,602
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 1,238
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,406,616
- Booster doses administered: 3,695,682
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):
- 11.4% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.19% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 360
- Total Confirmed Cases: 147,438
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,885
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 102
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,655
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 44
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,330
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 105
- Total Confirmed Cases: 29,070
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 394
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):
There are 325 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 14,229 new tests reported with a total of 16,058,061.