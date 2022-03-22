BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 15 new confirmed deaths and 773 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 505
- 5-9 years: 413
- 10-14 years: 386
- 15-19 years: 1,004
- 20-29 years: 2,636
- 30-39 years: 1,168
- 40-49 years: 940
- 50-59 years: 920
- 60-69 years: 725
- 70-79 years: 442
- 80+ years: 288
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 30,946 new tests were performed with an overall of 41,925,965 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 5,754 new individuals have tested positive with 4,392,182 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.88%
Hospitalizations:
There are 237 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 42 patients that are in intensive care units, 19 patients intubated, 141 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 75 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 773
- Total Cases: 1,555,089
- New Deaths: 15
- Total Deaths: 18,954
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 41
- Total Cases: 133,445
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,102
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,314,539
- Booster doses administered: 2,904,337
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.6% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 32
- Total Confirmed Cases: 132,111
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,766
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 16
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,303
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 4
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,437
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 22,894
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 834 new cases in the last week with a total of 73,525 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,975 new tests reported with a total of 14,852,208.