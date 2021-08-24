Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 1,290 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 1,290 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 736

5-9 years: 881

10-14 years: 889

15-19 years: 961

20-29 years: 3,443

30-39 years: 2,776

40-49 years: 1,776

50-59 years: 1,600

60-69 years: 1,062

70-79 years: 524

80+ years: 293

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 47,054 new tests were performed with an overall of 25,720,356 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,384 new individuals have tested positive with 1,655,889 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.72%

Hospitalizations:

There are 575 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 140 patients that are in intensive care units and 63 patients intubated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,290

Total Cases: 699,177

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 17,825

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 310

Total Cases: 49,576

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 370

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 144

Total Confirmed Cases: 55,925

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,553

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 12

Total Confirmed Cases: 9,632

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 301

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 1

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,756

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 114

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,177

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 302

Higher Education:

There are 119 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,490 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,938 new tests reported with a total of 8,388,355.