Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 1,583 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 1,583 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,089

5-9 years: 1,581

10-14 years: 1,785

15-19 years: 1,542

20-29 years: 3,272

30-39 years: 3,040

40-49 years: 2,339

50-59 years: 2,182

60-69 years: 1,660

70-79 years: 881

80+ years: 467

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 115,392 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,335,304 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 14,760 new individuals have tested positive with 2,096,597 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.80%

Hospitalizations:

There are 562 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 147 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 179 patients of the 562 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1.583

Total Cases: 768,466

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 18,358

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 241

Total Cases: 55,019

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 388

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 102

Total Confirmed Cases: 63,630

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,636

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,321

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 317

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 11

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,291

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 121

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 34

Total Confirmed Cases: 8,278

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315

Higher Education:

There are 417 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,036 new tests reported with a total of 10,180,061.