Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 1,583 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 1,583 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,089
- 5-9 years: 1,581
- 10-14 years: 1,785
- 15-19 years: 1,542
- 20-29 years: 3,272
- 30-39 years: 3,040
- 40-49 years: 2,339
- 50-59 years: 2,182
- 60-69 years: 1,660
- 70-79 years: 881
- 80+ years: 467
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 115,392 new tests were performed with an overall of 29,335,304 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 14,760 new individuals have tested positive with 2,096,597 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 562 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 147 patients that are in intensive care units and 93 patients intubated. There are 179 patients of the 562 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1.583
- Total Cases: 768,466
- New Deaths: 16
- Total Deaths: 18,358
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 241
- Total Cases: 55,019
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 388
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 102
- Total Confirmed Cases: 63,630
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,636
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 26
- Total Confirmed Cases: 11,321
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 317
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 11
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,291
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 121
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 34
- Total Confirmed Cases: 8,278
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 315
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 417 new cases in the last week with a total of 23,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 257,036 new tests reported with a total of 10,180,061.