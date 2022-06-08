BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 1,780 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,823

5-9 years: 1,269

10-14 years: 1,259

15-19 years: 1,515

20-29 years: 5,165

30-39 years: 5,250

40-49 years: 3,999

50-59 years: 4,173

60-69 years: 3,318

70-79 years: 1,867

80+ years: 1,263

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 34,324 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,415,789 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,250 new individuals have tested positive with 4,962,327 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 567 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients that are in intensive care units, 16 patients intubated, 342 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 189 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,780

Total Cases: 1,734,099

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 19,514

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 344

Total Cases: 155,449

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 1,195

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,392,974

Booster doses administered: 3,075,435

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 155

Total Confirmed Cases: 144,502

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,824

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 52

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,702

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 20

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,003

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 147

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 44

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,207

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 390

Higher Education:

There are 748 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 22,406 new tests reported with a total of 15,990,314.