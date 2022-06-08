BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 1,780 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 1,823
  • 5-9 years: 1,269
  • 10-14 years: 1,259
  • 15-19 years: 1,515
  • 20-29 years: 5,165
  • 30-39 years: 5,250
  • 40-49 years: 3,999
  • 50-59 years: 4,173
  • 60-69 years: 3,318
  • 70-79 years: 1,867
  • 80+ years: 1,263

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 34,324 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,415,789 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,250 new individuals have tested positive with 4,962,327 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.62%

Hospitalizations:

There are 567 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients that are in intensive care units, 16 patients intubated, 342 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 189 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,780
  • Total Cases: 1,734,099
  • New Deaths: 16
  • Total Deaths: 19,514

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 344
  • Total Cases: 155,449
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 1,195

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,392,974
  • Booster doses administered: 3,075,435

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 155
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 144,502
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,824

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 52
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 32,702
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 20
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,003
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 147

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 44
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 28,207
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 390

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 748 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 22,406 new tests reported with a total of 15,990,314.