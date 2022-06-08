BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 1,780 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,823
- 5-9 years: 1,269
- 10-14 years: 1,259
- 15-19 years: 1,515
- 20-29 years: 5,165
- 30-39 years: 5,250
- 40-49 years: 3,999
- 50-59 years: 4,173
- 60-69 years: 3,318
- 70-79 years: 1,867
- 80+ years: 1,263
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 34,324 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,415,789 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 5,250 new individuals have tested positive with 4,962,327 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.62%
Hospitalizations:
There are 567 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 53 patients that are in intensive care units, 16 patients intubated, 342 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 189 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,780
- Total Cases: 1,734,099
- New Deaths: 16
- Total Deaths: 19,514
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 344
- Total Cases: 155,449
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 1,195
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,392,974
- Booster doses administered: 3,075,435
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 155
- Total Confirmed Cases: 144,502
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,824
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 52
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,702
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 20
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,003
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 147
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 44
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,207
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 390
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 748 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 22,406 new tests reported with a total of 15,990,314.