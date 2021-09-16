Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 1,999 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 1,999 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,147

5-9 years: 1,591

10-14 years: 1,446

15-19 years: 1,688

20-29 years: 4,911

30-39 years: 3,549

40-49 years: 2,616

50-59 years: 2,435

60-69 years: 1,646

70-79 years: 960

80+ years: 499

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 124,355 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,451,761 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 9,926 new individuals have tested positive with 1,879,070 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.30%

Hospitalizations:

There are 675 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 173 patients that are in intensive care units and 97 patients intubated. There are 213 patients of the 675 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,999

Total Cases: 736,279

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 18,046

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 149

Total Cases: 52,496

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 378

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 304

Total Confirmed Cases: 60,233

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,589

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 107

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,715

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 307

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 14

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,042

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 21

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,788

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 310

Higher Education:

There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.