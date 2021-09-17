Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 2,024 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 2,024 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,147

5-9 years: 1,591

10-14 years: 1,446

15-19 years: 1,688

20-29 years: 4,911

30-39 years: 3,549

40-49 years: 2,616

50-59 years: 2,435

60-69 years: 1,646

70-79 years: 960

80+ years: 499

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 107,615 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,559,376 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 10,794 new individuals have tested positive with 1,889,864 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.26%

Hospitalizations:

There are 704 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 176 patients that are in intensive care units and 98 patients intubated. There are 217 patients of the 704 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,024

Total Cases: 738,303

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 18,062

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 154

Total Cases: 52,650

New Deaths: 5

Total Deaths: 383

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 261

Total Confirmed Cases: 60,494

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,593

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 70

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,785

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 15

Total Confirmed Cases: 3,057

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 37

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,825

New Deaths: -1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309

Higher Education:

There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.