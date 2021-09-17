Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 16 new deaths, 2,024 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 2,024 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,147
- 5-9 years: 1,591
- 10-14 years: 1,446
- 15-19 years: 1,688
- 20-29 years: 4,911
- 30-39 years: 3,549
- 40-49 years: 2,616
- 50-59 years: 2,435
- 60-69 years: 1,646
- 70-79 years: 960
- 80+ years: 499
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 107,615 new tests were performed with an overall of 27,559,376 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 10,794 new individuals have tested positive with 1,889,864 total tests reported.
Hospitalizations:
There are 704 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 176 patients that are in intensive care units and 98 patients intubated. There are 217 patients of the 704 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,024
- Total Cases: 738,303
- New Deaths: 16
- Total Deaths: 18,062
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 154
- Total Cases: 52,650
- New Deaths: 5
- Total Deaths: 383
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 261
- Total Confirmed Cases: 60,494
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,593
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 70
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,785
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 15
- Total Confirmed Cases: 3,057
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 37
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,825
- New Deaths: -1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 309
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 775 new cases in the last week with a total of 20,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 265,392 new tests reported with a total of 9,067,536.