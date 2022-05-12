BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 5,576 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,185

5-9 years: 1,489

10-14 years: 1,500

15-19 years: 2,696

20-29 years: 8,841

30-39 years: 6,553

40-49 years: 4,720

50-59 years: 4,900

60-69 years: 4,081

70-79 years: 2,206

80+ years: 1,449

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 70,283 new tests were performed with an overall of 44,430,991 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,523 new individuals have tested positive with 4,776,055 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.24%

Hospitalizations:

There are 728 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 66 patients that are in intensive care units, 27 patients intubated, 484 (66%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 230 (32%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 5,576

Total Cases: 1,659,250

New Deaths: 16

Total Deaths: 19,243

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 947

Total Cases: 144,581

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 1,140

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,370,727

Booster doses administered: 3,022,469

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.16% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 429

Total Confirmed Cases: 138,649

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,803

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 217

Total Confirmed Cases: 30,670

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 358

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 28

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,371

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 140

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 174

Total Confirmed Cases: 26,008

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 378

Higher Education:

There are 3,547 new cases in the last week with a total of 92,708 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 72,111 new tests reported with a total of 15,872,383.