BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 16 new confirmed deaths and 882 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 463
- 5-9 years: 433
- 10-14 years: 471
- 15-19 years: 786
- 20-29 years: 1,984
- 30-39 years: 1,289
- 40-49 years: 976
- 50-59 years: 952
- 60-69 years: 764
- 70-79 years: 435
- 80+ years: 252
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 36,818 new tests were performed with an overall of 42,252,661 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 9,098 new individuals have tested positive with 4,435,195 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.20%
Hospitalizations:
There are 215 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 22 patients that are in intensive care units, 9 patients intubated, 131 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 81 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 882
- Total Cases: 1,561,670
- New Deaths: 16
- Total Deaths: 18,988
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 67
- Total Cases: 134,080
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,109
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,320,736
- Booster doses administered: 2,920,734
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 8.7% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 25
- Total Confirmed Cases: 132,447
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,770
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 12
- Total Confirmed Cases: 27,526
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 349
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 3
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,504
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 132
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 27
- Total Confirmed Cases: 23,016
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 365
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 990 new cases in the last week with a total of 74,515 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 121,186 new tests reported with a total of 14,973,394.