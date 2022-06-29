BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 1,529 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,165
- 5-9 years: 539
- 10-14 years: 595
- 15-19 years: 705
- 20-29 years: 2,915
- 30-39 years: 3,224
- 40-49 years: 2,332
- 50-59 years: 2,620
- 60-69 years: 2,227
- 70-79 years: 1,327
- 80+ years: 850
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 32,194 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,999,714 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,481 new individuals have tested positive with 5,023,751 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 5.74%
Hospitalizations:
There are 498 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 45 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 300 (60%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated, and 150 (30%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19-related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,529
- Total Cases: 1,763,744
- New Deaths: 17
- Total Deaths: 19,701
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 149
- Total Cases: 158,903
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Deaths: 1,234
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,406,616
- Booster doses administered: 3,117,273
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals (Updated every Tuesday):
- 11.3% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.18% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 86
- Total Confirmed Cases: 146,781
- New Deaths: 4
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,849
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 43
- Total Confirmed Cases: 33,451
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 366
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 20
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,262
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 149
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 41
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,882
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 395
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education (Updated every Thursday):
There are 295 new cases in the last week with a total of 98,437 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week, there were 13,272 new tests reported with a total of 16,043,832.