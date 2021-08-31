Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 17 new deaths, 1,557 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 1,557 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 837
  • 5-9 years: 1,056
  • 10-14 years: 961
  • 15-19 years: 1,041
  • 20-29 years: 3,612
  • 30-39 years: 3,133
  • 40-49 years: 2,133
  • 50-59 years: 1,922
  • 60-69 years: 1,227
  • 70-79 years: 690
  • 80+ years: 393

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 63,162 new tests were performed with an overall of 26,164,000 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 17,393 new individuals have tested positive with 1,719,113 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.61%

Hospitalizations:

There are 591 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 163 patients that are in intensive care units and 100 patients intubated. There are 159 patients of the 591 reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 1,557
  • Total Cases: 709,599
  • New Deaths: 17
  • Total Deaths: 17,874

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 218
  • Total Cases: 50,270
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Deaths: 372

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 158
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 57,126
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,562

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 34
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 9,825
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 303

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 5
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 2,815
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 115

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 21
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 7,389
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 304

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 161 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,651 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 76,610 new tests reported with a total of 8,646,965.

