BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 1,989 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,823
- 5-9 years: 1,269
- 10-14 years: 1,259
- 15-19 years: 1,515
- 20-29 years: 5,165
- 30-39 years: 5,250
- 40-49 years: 3,999
- 50-59 years: 4,173
- 60-69 years: 3,318
- 70-79 years: 1,867
- 80+ years: 1,263
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 39,584 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,455,373 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 5,126 new individuals have tested positive with 4,967,453 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.38%
Hospitalizations:
There are 505 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 49 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 313 (62%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 169 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,989
- Total Cases: 1,736,088
- New Deaths: 17
- Total Deaths: 19,531
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 261
- Total Cases: 155,710
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,195
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,394,564
- Booster doses administered: 3,080,062
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 126
- Total Confirmed Cases: 144,628
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,826
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 46
- Total Confirmed Cases: 32,748
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 13
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,016
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 147
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 42
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,249
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 390
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 660 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 23,066 new tests reported with a total of 16,013,380.