BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 1,989 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,823

5-9 years: 1,269

10-14 years: 1,259

15-19 years: 1,515

20-29 years: 5,165

30-39 years: 5,250

40-49 years: 3,999

50-59 years: 4,173

60-69 years: 3,318

70-79 years: 1,867

80+ years: 1,263

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 39,584 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,455,373 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,126 new individuals have tested positive with 4,967,453 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 6.38%

Hospitalizations:

There are 505 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 49 patients that are in intensive care units, 15 patients intubated, 313 (62%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 169 (33%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,989

Total Cases: 1,736,088

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 19,531

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 261

Total Cases: 155,710

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,195

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,394,564

Booster doses administered: 3,080,062

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.9% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 126

Total Confirmed Cases: 144,628

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,826

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 46

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,748

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 360

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 13

Total Confirmed Cases: 12,016

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 147

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 42

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,249

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 390

Higher Education:

There are 660 new cases in the last week with a total of 97,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 23,066 new tests reported with a total of 16,013,380.