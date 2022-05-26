BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 17 new confirmed deaths and 3,485 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,837

5-9 years: 2,428

10-14 years: 2,569

15-19 years: 2,823

20-29 years: 8,906

30-39 years: 8,163

40-49 years: 6,579

50-59 years: 6,425

60-69 years: 5,098

70-79 years: 2,816

80+ years: 1,807

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 44,168 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,013,227 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests: A total of 7,796 new individuals have tested positive with 4,896,054 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 8.32%

Hospitalizations:

There are 814 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 79 patients that are in intensive care units, 31 patients intubated, 511 (63%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 275 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,0485

Total Cases: 1,707,849

New Deaths: 17

Total Deaths: 19,392

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 475

Total Cases: 151,611

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,169

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,384,051

Booster doses administered: 3,051,563

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.5% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.05% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 229

Total Confirmed Cases: 142,496

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,817

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 93

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,083

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 26

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,752

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 106

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,560

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 383

Higher Education:

There are 1,341 new cases in the last week with a total of 96,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 37,915 new tests reported with a total of 15,967,908.